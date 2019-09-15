Argyle Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,401 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 21,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,802 shares to 36,659 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 10,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,213 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl Gaynor reported 7,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 690 are owned by Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Insight 2811 accumulated 0.16% or 5,802 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,083 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 527,460 shares. Sol Cap stated it has 12,558 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% or 29,585 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 43,429 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,090 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts Communication Ma stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comerica Retail Bank holds 378,162 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 17,141 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Charter holds 16,412 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Washington Capital Management reported 10,424 shares stake. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 37,011 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.06% or 11,925 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 85,577 shares. Private Wealth stated it has 40,412 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. First Fincl Corporation In invested in 590 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. 18,657 are held by Comm Financial Bank.