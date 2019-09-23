Argyle Capital Management Has Lifted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position; Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Regional Mgmt (RM) by $2.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 95,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 69,404 shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 2.03 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 6.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 180,673 shares to 645,925 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 77,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sb One Bancorp.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 144,796 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 8,826 shares. Signia Limited Liability invested in 4.62% or 140,438 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 1.00 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 17,524 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.01% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 25,353 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.01M shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,805 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.02% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. Beck Robert William bought $132,890 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) on Wednesday, August 14. Schachtel John D. bought 7,000 shares worth $182,910.

More news for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – PRNewswire” and published on September 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.