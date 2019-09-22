Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Rose While Kellner Capital Has Increased Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 873,910 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21 million shares traded or 106.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 9,001 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 179,061 were reported by Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,033 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 7,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 105,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 353,115 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 14,250 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 6,335 were accumulated by Limited Liability. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation owns 140,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 41,099 are owned by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 0.03% stake. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Renaissance Technology Llc has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.