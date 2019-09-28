Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Hershey Foods (HSY) as Market Value Rose; Aramark (ARMK) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Lifted Stake by $342,972 as Stock Price Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 21,675 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 27,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 9,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 30,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 21,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,058 shares to 9,748 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,688 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 24.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

