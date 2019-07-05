Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $859,750 as Share Value Rose; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Its Stake by $2.09 Million as Valuation Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 353,294 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 505,037 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,922 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 49,856 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 198,096 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Axiom Invsts Limited De has invested 0.03% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Element Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 20,548 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation New York owns 88,475 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 32,281 were reported by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. D E Shaw And Comm invested in 426,850 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 182 shares. Private Gp Inc Inc stated it has 592,567 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 177,170 shares.

