Argyle Capital Management Decreased Waters (WAT) Holding by $640,050 as Share Value Declined; Regent Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $436,436 as Shares Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 471,952 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423 on Monday, February 11. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 19,533 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.2% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 625 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,446 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sg Americas Lc invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chemical Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 1,175 shares. De Burlo has 27,100 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6,930 shares stake. Edgemoor Inv Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 1,422 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37,660 shares to 90,150 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Com owns 75,140 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 30,513 are owned by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. 22,747 are owned by Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,576 shares stake. Lincluden invested in 20,149 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rockland Trust reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 4,202 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Counsel reported 1.97% stake. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,124 shares. Orrstown Financial Services stated it has 3,671 shares. 73,134 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough Com. Sigma Planning has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,570 shares. Menta Cap Ltd stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.