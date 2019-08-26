Argyle Capital Management Decreased By $859,750 Its Verisign (VRSN) Holding; Wireless Telecom Group Has 0.86 Sentiment

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.10 million shares, down from 5.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wireless Telecom Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased Verisign Inc (VRSN) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argyle Capital Management Inc analyzed 4,750 shares as Verisign Inc (VRSN)'s stock rose 8.56%. The Argyle Capital Management Inc holds 20,575 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 25,325 last quarter. Verisign Inc now has $23.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wireless Telecom Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wireless Telecom Group Adds Joseph Manko to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wireless Telecom Group Showcases Products for 5G, Millimeter Wave and Wireless Connectivity Development, Test, and Deployment at IMS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wireless Telecom Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Will Be Released May 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microlab Announces Preferred OEM Partnership with Ranplan Wireless – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes radio frequency and microwave products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $31.52 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and makes a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.0345 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT) has declined 21.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 228,041 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in the company for 11,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,617 shares.