Argyle Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $859,750; As Loews (L) Stock Value Rose, Wallace Capital Management Raised Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 587,716 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 505,037 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 470,859 shares. 36,586 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt. 86,098 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 127,560 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 4,407 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% or 21,674 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd invested in 476 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 454,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 61,977 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 21,627 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.01% or 862 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 91,321 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 4,200 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 233,898 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B sold $825,936. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH JONATHAN M, worth $479,463. The insider TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 46.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.