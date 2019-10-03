Argyle Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined While Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Holding by $14.81 Million

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 1.20 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 290,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 331,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, down from 621,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 906,895 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance Communication has 0.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 216,400 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has 19,318 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 2,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 79,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 17,496 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 28,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amer Intll Group Inc owns 194,423 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 7,748 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Wi holds 18,068 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 2.98 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,583 shares. 31,411 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech. Kbc Nv reported 0.07% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC sells franchise finance loan portfolio – Pittsburgh Business Times” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Harris Williams Advises Space Electronics LLC on its Sale to L Squared Capital Partners – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.