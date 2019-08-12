Argus Gives New Relic (NEWR) Higher Rating; NEWRANGE GOLD COMMON SHARES (NRGOF) Sellers Increased By 198.5% Their Shorts

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upped by Argus from a “Hold” rating to a “Buy” rating in a analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 12 August.

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had an increase of 198.5% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 119,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 198.5% from 40,100 shares previously. With 483,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1457. About 5,000 shares traded. NewRange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia. The company has market cap of $13.54 million. The firm explores for polymetallic gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Pamlico gold project located in Mineral County, Nevada.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.41 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has declined 6.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 02/05/2018 – New Relic: Cochran Succeeds Sarah Friar; 08/03/2018 NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – New Relic Supports Global Growth With New Europe Headquarters in Dublin; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees FY19 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $74; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N FY2019 REV VIEW $450.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – New Relic and Twilio are growing efficiently by getting existing customers to buy more of their software; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Names Hope Cochran to Board; 16/05/2018 – New Relic: Sale of Notes Expected to Close May 18

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The company??s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.