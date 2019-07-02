Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 70 1.36 N/A 1.76 41.94 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.67 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Risk & Volatility

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.3% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -2.33% 1.08% 9.48% 10.62% 21.25% 9.7% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.