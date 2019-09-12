Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

We are comparing Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65 Kingstone Companies Inc. 11 0.75 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Kingstone Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kingstone Companies Inc. is $17, which is potential 86.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.