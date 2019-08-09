Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.21 N/A 3.67 18.65 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.88 N/A 0.70 19.09

Table 1 demonstrates Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares and 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 3.5% are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.