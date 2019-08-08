Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.22 N/A 3.67 18.65 Everest Re Group Ltd. 235 1.34 N/A 5.87 42.00

In table 1 we can see Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Everest Re Group Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has an average price target of $243, with potential downside of -2.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.