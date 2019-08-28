Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) to pay $0.31 on Sep 13, 2019; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Shorts Down By 19.91%

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) had a decrease of 19.91% in short interest. SCM’s SI was 92,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.91% from 115,000 shares previously. With 106,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s short sellers to cover SCM’s short positions. The SI to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 235,427 shares traded or 106.77% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ARGO) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd’s current price of $65.03 translates into 0.48% yield. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 67,891 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 10.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.’s Class A and B Notes; 08/05/2018 – Argo Group Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 Per Share; 08/05/2018 Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – IAN MARTIN AM RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD ALI.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCEEDD IAN MARTIN AM AS CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Argo Group; 24/05/2018 – ITC Capital Partners, LLC Acquires Argo Contact Centers; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS NAMES RUSSELL HIGGINS TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – ITC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC BUYS ARGO CONTACT CENTERS

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, U.S. It has a 19.33 P/E ratio. Operations and International Operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 4,669 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 21,365 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs holds 0.15% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 16,900 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 182,641 shares. Us Bank De has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 31,537 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Cwm reported 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 47,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company reported 40,804 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 21,637 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 24,029 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $248.05 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.26 P/E ratio.