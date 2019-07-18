Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) EPS Estimated At $1.11; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 219 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 134 cut down and sold their holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 90.68 million shares, down from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 92 Increased: 147 New Position: 72.

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $1.11 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 16.84% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ARGO’s profit would be $37.85 million giving it 16.11 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -5.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 19,909 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 group results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD – ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN, IAN MARTIN AM; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – IAN MARTIN AM RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD ALI.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCEEDD IAN MARTIN AM AS CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.’s Class A and B Notes; 08/05/2018 – Argo Group Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – ITC Capital Partners, LLC Acquires Argo Contact Centers; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, U.S. It has a 19.06 P/E ratio. Operations and International Operations.

More notable recent Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s (NYSE:ARGO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Ford’s stock rallies after Volkswagen confirms $2.6 billion investment in SDS partner Argo AI – MarketWatch” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voce pulls Argo Group board nominations after 2 states rescind approval – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cimarex Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 393,897 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00 million for 8.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 3.11 million shares. Mitchell Group Inc owns 52,470 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 3.37% invested in the company for 217,082 shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.35% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 86,838 shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.