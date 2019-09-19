Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Comparing side by side

Since Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.49 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares and 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 1.77% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.