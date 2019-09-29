Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 92.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 46,291,901.51% 7.20% 1.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 31.21M 67 18.65 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of -97.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s rivals beat Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.