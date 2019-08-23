Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparison side by side

Both Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.21 N/A 3.67 18.65 Chubb Limited 144 2.16 N/A 8.11 18.86

In table 1 we can see Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Chubb Limited’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Chubb Limited’s consensus price target is $158.5, while its potential upside is 2.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 93% respectively. 3.5% are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Chubb Limited has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Chubb Limited

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Chubb Limited beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.