Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Comparing side by side

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.23 N/A 3.67 18.65 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 2.01 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.