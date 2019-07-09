Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Analysts See $1.11 EPS; Dorchester Minerals LP Has 0.9 Sentiment

Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 20 sold and decreased their equity positions in Dorchester Minerals LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.69 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dorchester Minerals LP in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, U.S. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. Operations and International Operations.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $617.65 million. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

