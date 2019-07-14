Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Analysts See $1.11 EPS; 4 Analysts Covering Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $1.11 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 16.84% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ARGO’s profit would be $37.85M giving it 16.76 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -5.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 74,058 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 21.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Argo Group; 24/05/2018 – ITC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC BUYS ARGO CONTACT CENTERS; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS NAMES RUSSELL HIGGINS TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 group results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD – ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN, IAN MARTIN AM; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – ITC Capital Partners, LLC Acquires Argo Contact Centers; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD ARG.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCCEED IAN MARTIN AS CHAIRMAN

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Thursday, February 28 report. JMP Securities maintained Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) rating on Thursday, February 28. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $72 target. See Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 64.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s (NYSE:ARGO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Ford’s stock rallies after Volkswagen confirms $2.6 billion investment in SDS partner Argo AI – MarketWatch” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voce pulls Argo Group board nominations after 2 states rescind approval – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argo Group International Holdings declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, U.S. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. Operations and International Operations.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $1.34 million worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itron Inc (ITRI) President and CEO Philip Mezey Sold $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 54.89 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.