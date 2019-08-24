Argi Investment Services Stake in Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) Has Raised by $303,192; Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Stake in Calamp (CAMP) as Shares Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 144,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 126,129 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 270,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 326,459 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 16,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 141,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 125,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Union Company (The) Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01M for 78.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 16,243 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,328 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 67,557 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 211,943 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Ftb Advsrs reported 1,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc holds 538,499 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 9,800 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 11,985 shares. 45,219 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Citigroup Incorporated reported 37,732 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 58,299 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 401,162 shares. Pension holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 40,102 shares. Amica Retiree Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,130 shares. Boyar Asset Management invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bb&T Corporation holds 124,554 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 566 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 25,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 90,572 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Lc has invested 0.31% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). France-based Axa has invested 0.17% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Troy Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 193,000 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 265,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication stated it has 7,867 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

