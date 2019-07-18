Argi Investment Services Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Has Upped by $1.06 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $203.77. About 7.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,368 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 14,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 499,698 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research Mngmt accumulated 12,044 shares. 73,237 are held by First Interstate Financial Bank. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,577 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com holds 5.43% or 121,584 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 1.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 4.48% or 192,279 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 6.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 52,521 are owned by Monetary Mngmt Grp. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 194,100 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 1.61% or 8,169 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 2.52% or 338.51 million shares. 242,000 are owned by American Group. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 155,051 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company holds 1,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset Management accumulated 27,667 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Kansas-based Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 57,948 shares. Hartford Financial Inc holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 37,088 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Assetmark invested in 0% or 4,143 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 5,116 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 775,155 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited reported 3,279 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Viking Global Investors LP has invested 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monetary Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Field And Main Commercial Bank reported 0.16% stake.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys Hi Yld Bd Etf (JNK) by 64,972 shares to 344,383 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 51,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,612 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Core Us Aggbd Et Etf (AGG).