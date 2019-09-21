Argi Investment Services Stake in Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Trimmed by $1.77 Million; Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Capital International Trimmed Position

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 103,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 84,946 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 188,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 6.54 million shares traded or 20.70% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 2,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 5,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 255,233 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated invested in 56,208 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc reported 1,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.41M shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 25,777 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 148 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 70,857 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 7,750 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Synovus Finance Corp has 720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jensen Inv Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 2,822 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Check Mngmt Ca holds 2.3% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 10,380 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 7 10 Yr Etf (IEF) by 103,486 shares to 571,361 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24M for 6.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,273 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc reported 0% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 29,511 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.19% or 1.17M shares. Hm Payson & has 244,986 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 5,972 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.16% or 229,800 shares. Amer Tru Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 0.2% or 1,425 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 170,708 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pittenger Anderson stated it has 81,906 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 1.36 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

