Argi Investment Services Stake in General Mills Com (GIS) Boosted as Share Price Rose; Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) by $10.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 70,069 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 15,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 59,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 1,836 shares. 73,784 were accumulated by Dt Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,573 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Llc has 6,294 shares. Oxbow owns 8,510 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company invested in 0.24% or 9,865 shares. 4,876 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 5.75 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 0.03% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 49,880 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 7,954 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.67% or 1.29 million shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 870 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.07% or 277,874 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company Inc owns 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,941 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys Hi Yld Bd Etf (JNK) by 64,972 shares to 344,383 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Allwrld Ex Us Etf (VEU) by 8,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

