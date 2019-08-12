Argi Investment Services Raised Its Invesco LTD Com (IVZ) Holding; P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) by $336,000

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd Com (IVZ) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 26,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 151,792 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 125,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 6.74 million shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 7,671 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.52 million for 52.60 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More news for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.32 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $377,800 was bought by CANION ROD. 5,270 shares valued at $99,972 were bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 14,381 shares to 27,803 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Core S&P Ttl Stk Etf (ITOT) by 9,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI).

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news