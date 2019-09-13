Argi Investment Services Raised Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Position By $370,360; Grs Advisors Has Upped Its Hyatt Hotels (H) Position

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 7,880 shares as Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 76,941 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 69,061 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc Com now has $14.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18

Grs Advisors Llc increased Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) stake by 71.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grs Advisors Llc acquired 68,800 shares as Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Grs Advisors Llc holds 165,297 shares with $12.58M value, up from 96,497 last quarter. Hyatt Hotels Corp now has $8.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 218,305 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Ireland; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition

Among 2 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hyatt Hotels has $8000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is -1.19% below currents $77.42 stock price. Hyatt Hotels had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co, Colorado-based fund reported 9,310 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 2,854 shares. D E Shaw invested in 938,964 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Captrust Financial Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,416 shares. Bamco invested in 4.53 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Renaissance Lc owns 0.02% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 357,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). State Common Retirement Fund holds 64,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Vanguard Group owns 3.43M shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Ishares Trust Core S&P Ttl Stk Etf (ITOT) stake by 31,714 shares to 303,152 valued at $20.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Core S P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) stake by 16,711 shares and now owns 260,460 shares. Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.