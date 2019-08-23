Argi Investment Services Position in Anthem Com (ANTM) Cut by $980,679 as Stock Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake as Shares Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 487,389 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.34 million, down from 496,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 662,693 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 5,353 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 52,200 shares. Intl Ltd Ca holds 12,468 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.14% stake. Stewart Patten Communications Limited Co reported 1,748 shares. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 6.5% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 17,966 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 218,553 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,730 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1.28M shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,104 shares. 9,393 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Vanguard Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.12 million shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,697 shares to 514,918 shares, valued at $93.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 35,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 103,413 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bus Mach Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

