Argi Investment Services Lowered Position in Aes Com (AES) as Shares Declined; Garde Capital Cut Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $995,495

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 11.95M shares traded or 108.32% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,693 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 14,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 12,882 shares. St Germain D J Co invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 36,362 shares. Iron Finance Ltd Llc accumulated 4,903 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 42,050 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 3.13 million are held by Adage Prns Group Inc Lc. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer stated it has 1.79 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel holds 43,150 shares. Monarch Management reported 60,398 shares. Tanaka Cap reported 110 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thomas Story And Son Lc reported 86,013 shares. 67,668 were accumulated by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,102 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) by 61,147 shares to 617,064 shares, valued at $69.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 517,747 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 449,106 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 12,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 57,346 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 74,993 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 2,335 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 105,957 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 1,821 shares stake. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 67,277 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 3.70 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 82,210 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.