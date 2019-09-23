Argi Investment Services Lifted Its Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Stake; Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Its Umb Finl (UMBF) Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 16,669 shares as Umb Finl Corp (UMBF)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 6,339 shares with $417,000 value, down from 23,008 last quarter. Umb Finl Corp now has $3.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 42,733 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 7,880 shares as Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH)'s stock declined 3.93%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 76,941 shares with $3.62M value, up from 69,061 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc Com now has $14.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 1.28M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 13,872 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp invested in 0.03% or 533,428 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.04% or 2,900 shares. 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.05% or 11,998 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 278,093 shares. 441,240 were reported by Kempen Capital Nv. Hartford Inv Management Comm invested in 70,013 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 10,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Gru invested in 2,087 shares. City Holdg Commerce owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,310 shares. Covington Cap Management has 426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Comerica Comml Bank has 87,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,743 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Ishares Core S P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) stake by 16,711 shares to 260,460 valued at $50.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Clearway Energy Inc Class A stake by 23,196 shares and now owns 52,181 shares. Campbell Soup Co Com (NYSE:CPB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 1.17% above currents $47.12 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 with “Underweight”. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”.

Analysts await UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. UMBF’s profit will be $57.40M for 14.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by UMB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $46,020 activity. 16 UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares with value of $995 were bought by GRAVES GREG M.

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,906 shares to 30,969 valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 1,512 shares and now owns 5,135 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.