Argi Investment Services Lifted By $1.11 Million Its Harley Davidson Com (HOG) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Raised The Bancorp (TBBK) Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Harley Davidson Com (HOG) stake by 84.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 31,590 shares as Harley Davidson Com (HOG)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 68,873 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 37,283 last quarter. Harley Davidson Com now has $5.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 1.09M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 92,236 shares as The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s stock rose 12.78%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 1.47M shares with $11.88M value, up from 1.38M last quarter. The Bancorp Inc. now has $527.98M valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 177,804 shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 64,817 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 504,530 shares. Price Michael F invested in 407,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 341,867 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Heartland Advisors reported 1.11 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 9,364 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Pcl. Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Amer Int Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Bowling Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 45,512 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 15,152 shares. Fmr Lc reported 213 shares stake. 28,580 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) stake by 424,632 shares to 706,488 valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) stake by 7,357 shares and now owns 36,422 shares. Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Dec 20 19 235.0 C (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 8,400 shares. State Street invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 650 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 13 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 3,392 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 19,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.14M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 22,766 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 38,534 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability holds 14,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 289,994 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 42,787 shares. Amer Mgmt Comm reported 100 shares.