Argi Investment Services Increases Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Mathes Company Cut Its Holding

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 4,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,047 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.69 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,090 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Sp Smcp600vl Etf (IJS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 72,263 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 7,392 shares in its portfolio. 499,588 are held by Axa. Csu Producer Resources reported 12,334 shares. Paragon Cap Management holds 0.16% or 3,216 shares in its portfolio. Advisory stated it has 135,236 shares. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability In has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com has 6,548 shares. 2,600 are owned by Albion Fin Group Ut. First Mercantile Tru Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 115,907 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Buys Remaining Interest in RF360 Holdings – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Management invested in 70,558 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas-based Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 161,510 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg LP owns 124,918 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3,990 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 1.61% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alberta Investment Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 197,000 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jennison Associates has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 3,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams reported 73,188 shares stake. First Personal has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).