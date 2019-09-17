Argi Investment Services Increases Holding in At&T Com (T); Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Lifted Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,307 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 112,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 220,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 773,071 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78M, up from 552,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 6.44M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 17,503 shares to 14,826 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 63,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEI).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 6,193 shares to 66,797 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 38,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc (Call).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.