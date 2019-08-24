Argi Investment Services Increased Its Invesco LTD Com (IVZ) Stake by $498,902; Stock Declined; P-A-W Capital Lowered Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding by $351,000

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd Com (IVZ) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 26,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 151,792 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 125,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 5.55 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL) by 27,157 shares to 187,118 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Core Us Aggbd Et Etf (AGG) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Multifactor Intl Etf.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. $213,700 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2. $207,120 worth of stock was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes.

