Argi Investment Services Holding in Southern Co. Com (SO) Trimmed by $1.73 Million; Axa Has Lowered Its Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $38.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 47,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 79,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 2.91M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Axa decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 725,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 159,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, down from 885,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 2.17M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Startribune.com published: “NYSE’s Betty Liu talks about corporate board diversity – Star Tribune” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,295 shares to 46,617 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Fallen Angel Hg Etf by 84,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Mngmt reported 5,335 shares. 5,207 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated accumulated 281,546 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 366,022 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 59 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 303,094 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 941,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hexavest holds 1,949 shares. Adirondack Comm has 15,303 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,112 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amp Ltd holds 0.15% or 504,327 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.03 million are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Co. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 8,648 shares. Clean Yield invested in 0.01% or 751 shares. Blackrock holds 0.15% or 66.45M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 118,874 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc holds 0.33% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1.12M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.05% or 3.27 million shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 19,926 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 59,284 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 156,793 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,097 shares to 38,597 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 80,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.