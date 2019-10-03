Argi Investment Services Holding in Southern Co. Com (SO) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Lowered Stake

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 13,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 12,377 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, down from 26,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 2.85 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 47,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 79,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 56,420 shares to 227,193 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 17,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackBerry: Assessing The Plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Georgia Power continues to make progress on ash pond closure at Plant McIntosh with dewatering process to begin in October – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), Oliver Luck, Just Sold 72% Of Their Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), The Stock That Dropped 14% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.90 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 15,239 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 249,653 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 6,171 shares. 52,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 27,788 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. The Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Osborne Prns Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,620 shares. Regions holds 0.25% or 404,476 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Interactive Advisors has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,208 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 5,533 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,543 shares.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Santa Fe Springs, CA for $5.3 Million – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 9,790 shares to 14,142 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 188,076 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.1% or 100,547 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Victory Management Inc reported 1.01M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Twin Tree Lp invested in 0% or 1,098 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 145,797 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.26% or 7,455 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 856,890 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 48,783 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 413,585 shares. 2.88M were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Argi Investment Service Lc has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 230 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd reported 156,131 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 15.98 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.