Argi Investment Services Holding in Firstenergy Com (FE) Cut by $2.41 Million as Valuation Rose; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Valuation Rose While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed Its Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 58,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,466 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 1.42M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – World’s First Energy Storage Fund to List in London; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RESPONDS TO PJM INTERCONNECTION RELIABILITY STUDY:; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 31,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,790 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, down from 208,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 68,383 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $24.03M for 50.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.58% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Fallen Angel Hg Etf by 104,988 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co Com (NYSE:F) by 56,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.18M for 18.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

