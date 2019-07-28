Argi Investment Services Holding in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Lifted by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Clark Estates Has Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $4.71 Million; Stock Price Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 39,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,063 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 56,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 345,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 434,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Ltd Company accumulated 7,525 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 98,638 shares. Buckhead Capital Lc invested in 138,793 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 4,257 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 5,422 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 674,804 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 41,880 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 20,417 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 806,404 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitebox Advisors Llc has 6,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “5 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth Considering – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,031 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,115 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,669 shares. Advisor Lc has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 843,033 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 156,336 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 10,000 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 22,983 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 6,585 shares. Everence Cap Inc holds 9,790 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 80,445 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 51,994 shares to 387,612 shares, valued at $56.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,803 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Third Point unloads on Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup Company 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point Supports Appointment of Campbell Soup (CPB) Director Bilbrey – StreetInsider.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.