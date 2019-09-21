Argi Investment Services Holding in At&T Com (T) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Rivulet Capital Has Increased Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.54M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.98M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.01M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,307 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 112,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge accumulated 0.13% or 67,648 shares. Cutter Comm Brokerage stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Founders Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 7,464 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Richard C Young Comm Ltd reported 364,190 shares. First Finance In reported 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.07% or 70,100 shares. The Iowa-based Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 45,219 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 3.77 million shares. John G Ullman And Assocs reported 18,636 shares stake. First Dallas Securities holds 2.42% or 82,568 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP reported 1.48M shares. Signalpoint Asset Management owns 29,506 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Inc invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 13,323 shares to 105,417 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co Com (NYSE:CPB) by 39,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,666 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.09 million shares to 402,419 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.