Argi Investment Services Has Upped Position in Southern Co. Com (SO); Kellner Capital Holds Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 79,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 1.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,839 shares. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Long Island Invsts Llc has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cwm Ltd Llc has 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 538,499 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 28,469 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 11,695 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 66,383 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma reported 2,100 shares. Yakira Capital Mngmt holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 97,500 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited has 22,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers Merchants Invests holds 302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 116,803 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 58,713 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 24,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,915 shares, and cut its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Co Na stated it has 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 138,154 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc owns 8,164 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.17% or 12.07 million shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 10,707 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 817 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dubuque Bank & Trust invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 481,738 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advantage Incorporated holds 91,212 shares. National Asset Management has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,978 shares. 147,161 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 39,421 shares. Essex has 0.31% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 5,569 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does This Valuation Of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Imply Investors Are Overpaying? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.