Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Duke Energy Com (DUK) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $2.03 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 145.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 37,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 63,413 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 25,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 733,872 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR)

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Min Vol Emrg Mkt Etf (EEMV) by 87,627 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $65.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Core Intl Aggr Etf by 7,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Intrmd Etf (ITR).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 36,775 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Stearns Services Group Inc Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,587 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com reported 140,356 shares. Johnson Fincl Group reported 6,037 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Lc reported 4,201 shares stake. Haverford stated it has 14,192 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancshares Department has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,702 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 27,315 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 80,084 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 1,657 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lifeplan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt reported 60,727 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of FLIR Systems Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Co Il invested in 0% or 11,067 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt holds 1.62% or 56,877 shares. 183,988 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 41,621 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 300 shares. State Street holds 0.02% or 5.56 million shares. Mesirow Fin has invested 0.28% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Assetmark holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 3,292 shares. 69,000 are held by Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 29,898 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 2,215 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,062 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 80,050 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 14,194 shares to 107,184 shares, valued at $116.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 84,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,842 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial.