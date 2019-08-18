Argi Investment Services Has Raised Western Digital Com (WDC) Stake by $830,400; Pembroke Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Woodward (WWD) as Stock Price Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 63,699 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 46,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 131,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 225,674 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,247 are owned by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 113 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 41,494 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% or 288,743 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 1,305 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 474,240 shares. 1,012 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited owns 140,757 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 20,764 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 4,312 shares. 16,667 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 105,953 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru stated it has 151,261 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 7,713 shares to 8,201 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 18,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

