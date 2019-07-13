Argi Investment Services Has Raised Its Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Stake by $324,352; Stock Price Rose; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million as Shares Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 52.25 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,390 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.16% or 7,542 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 2,211 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications accumulated 83 shares. Tekla Cap Limited Co has invested 0.58% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Century Cos holds 0.34% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.48 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 145,934 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 21,520 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 142,807 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 2,139 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets owns 2,406 shares. 190 were accumulated by Regions Fin Corp. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 35 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,593 shares to 81,764 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG opens new distribution center in Texas – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG Industries Is A ‘Boring’ Company That Fits Your Dividend Growth Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries Should Stop Overspending On Shareholder Rewards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core Us Aggbd Et Etf (AGG) by 2,835 shares to 64,096 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Inv Etf (FLRN) by 119,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 7 10 Yr Etf (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech Management Inc holds 0.17% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 10,678 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Atlas Browninc reported 0.21% stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Field Main Bancorp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). S R Schill & Assocs accumulated 0.35% or 5,098 shares. Cibc reported 8,724 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 678,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0% or 1,799 shares. Rbf Lc accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. M Holdings Inc reported 31,005 shares.