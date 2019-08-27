Argi Investment Services Has Raised Its Edison International Com (EIX) Stake; J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney has $2 highest and $1.8 lowest target. $1.90’s average target is 221.98% above currents $0.5901 stock price. JC Penney had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. FBR Capital maintained J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $1.8 target. See J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) latest ratings:

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Edison International Com (EIX) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc acquired 6,373 shares as Edison International Com (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 49,620 shares with $3.07M value, up from 43,247 last quarter. Edison International Com now has $26.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 275,034 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is -0.58% below currents $72.85 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.5 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. SunTrust maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,417 shares to 1,511 valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust Barclays 7 10 Yr Etf (IEF) stake by 26,952 shares and now owns 467,875 shares. Ishares Trust Multifactor Intl Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap stated it has 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Centre Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp owns 13.36M shares. Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 125,351 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 69,823 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 45,410 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.24M shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc has 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,284 shares. Pictet Asset reported 1.54 million shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 112 shares. Reaves W H reported 650,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% or 14,245 shares in its portfolio.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $186.95 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Frontier Inv Mgmt invested in 25,500 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 10,699 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 151,600 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc invested in 2.27M shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 455,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Fil Ltd invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 52,224 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 772,746 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 48,150 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 314,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 69,683 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 241,172 shares. M&R Inc reported 100 shares stake.

The stock increased 3.24% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5901. About 3.99 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – SHOULD WHEELER NOT CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE UNDER ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION, JCP MAY PURSUE LITIGATION; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN; 08/03/2018 – JCPENNEY REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR SECURED SECOND; 26/03/2018 – JCP Issues Letter to Unitholders of Crius Energy Trust; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SENIOR LEADERS TO COLLECTIVELY SERVE AS OFFICE OF CEO; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY – UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades One and Affirms Nine Classes of GSMS 2011-GC5; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF MAY 11 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Forms Committee to Conduct a Search for a CEO; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N FY SHR VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S