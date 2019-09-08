Argi Investment Services Has Raised Invesco LTD Com (IVZ) Position by $498,902 as Share Value Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Position in Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Has Lowered by $1.89 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 49,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 59,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd Com (IVZ) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 26,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 151,792 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 125,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 4.91M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 40% Position in Evofem Biosciences; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP) by 94,513 shares to 146,513 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H And E Equipment Services I (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 35,905 shares to 277,171 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 58,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY).

