Argi Investment Services Has Lowered By $1.97 Million Its Aes Com (AES) Position; AYALA UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (AYALY) Sellers Decreased By 99.12% Their Shorts

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Aes Corp Com (AES) stake by 65.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as Aes Corp Com (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 57,227 shares with $1.04M value, down from 166,691 last quarter. Aes Corp Com now has $11.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Ohio Following an Ice Storm – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Executive Vice President and CFO Gustavo Pimenta to Present at JP Morgan Energy Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.11% or 767,100 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 3.67 million shares. Atria Invests reported 85,957 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 971,817 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 430,422 shares. 207,954 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.07% or 25,905 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 0.21% stake. Wright Invsts Ser Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund invested in 13,168 shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 1.55M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 212,259 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc has invested 0.58% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,700 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Thursday, February 28. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $18.5 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $16.5 target.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com stake by 29,122 shares to 47,598 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 15,144 shares and now owns 32,329 shares. Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $194.54M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.