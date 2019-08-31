Argi Investment Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) as Valuation Rose; Presima Holds Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG)

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 41,032 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 28,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 3.32M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 877,775 shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 132,833 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Llc reported 2,362 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Management Llc accumulated 0% or 209 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 4,063 shares. 741 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Intact Invest holds 0.08% or 24,000 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Bank In has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd stated it has 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Phocas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 25,877 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 104,895 shares. Texas-based Holt Cap Advsr Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). First Limited Partnership holds 63,092 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 4,255 shares stake.

