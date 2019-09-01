Argi Investment Services Has Increased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $916,586; Tutor Perini (TPC) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped Its Position by $311,100

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 411,535 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 8,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.19M shares. Telos Mngmt reported 34,580 shares stake. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 43,300 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr owns 29,947 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Somerset Tru reported 14,422 shares stake. Lvm Management Mi invested in 12,209 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Incorporated holds 3,525 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 2.96M were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.35% or 35,798 shares. Cypress Grp Inc owns 29,851 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 160,677 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 93,985 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Dec 20 19 235.0 C (Call) (SPY) by 5,800 shares to 169,700 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 28,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,952 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 3,320 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 1,000 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 1.97M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 2.69M shares. Nomura has 16,060 shares. 12,400 are owned by Menta Capital Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 3.64 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc reported 116,298 shares stake. New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Invesco reported 232,296 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Moreover, Signia Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5.91% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC).