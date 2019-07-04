Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Position by $948,699 as Share Price Rose; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Engaged Capital Has Raised Position by $117.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 15,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 679,990 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Monetary Group has 2,100 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 28.16 million shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 5,334 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.29% or 1.56 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,404 shares stake. Yhb Advisors holds 3,153 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd holds 0.11% or 8,263 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Llc reported 17,317 shares. Dean Inv Associates Lc accumulated 6,348 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 25,287 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 99,246 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 44,762 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.12% or 152,107 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,694 shares to 27,289 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Mltfctr Intl Sml Etf by 74,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Another trade for 2.08M shares valued at $49.19 million was made by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Co has 0.36% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 177,300 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.01% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.55% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 41,739 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 2,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 2.36 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,158 shares. 13,069 are owned by Eqis Mgmt. Tcw Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eidelman Virant reported 0.97% stake. 12,511 are owned by First Foundation. Huntington National Bank stated it has 344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock.